Tribbles Continue to Multiply

February 22, 2015: It will go down in history as the day the trouble with Tribbles really started. It was that night, in Hollywood, that Tribbles, long thought to be a fictional creation thanks to Star Trek, made their presence known on Earth. Dana Perry, accepting an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Subject category, wore a black dress flecked with actual Tribbles, only the public and Perry didn't realize it at the time. In fact, Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris even drew laughs with his ad-libbed barb, "It takes a lot of balls to wear a dress like that."

However, their Oscar appearance was apparently a warning shot to the world. The Tribbles were not on Perry's dress when she left the house for the Oscars ceremony. And, more disturbingly, they were gone when she awoke the next morning. According to multiple sources, the Tribbles were off multiplying and have since turned up all over the planet. Below is a photograph from the Oscars, as well as three previously redacted photos leaked to StarTrek.com.