February 22, 2015: It will go down in history as the day the trouble with Tribbles really started. It was that night, in Hollywood, that Tribbles, long thought to be a fictional creation thanks to Star Trek, made their presence known on Earth. Dana Perry, accepting an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Subject category, wore a black dress flecked with actual Tribbles, only the public and Perry didn't realize it at the time. In fact, Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris even drew laughs with his ad-libbed barb, "It takes a lot of balls to wear a dress like that."
However, their Oscar appearance was apparently a warning shot to the world. The Tribbles were not on Perry's dress when she left the house for the Oscars ceremony. And, more disturbingly, they were gone when she awoke the next morning. According to multiple sources, the Tribbles were off multiplying and have since turned up all over the planet. Below is a photograph from the Oscars, as well as three previously redacted photos leaked to StarTrek.com.
The Tribbles' first appearance on Earth, crashing the Oscars ceremony on February 22, 2015, by mysteriously clinging to the dress worn by Dana Perry, co-winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject.
In a case of Earth embracing the Tribbles, the popular boy band One Direction had announced they'd replaced Zayn Malik with a Tribble named Chris. However, Chris quit after one week, echoing Malik's comments in a statement that read he wanted to be a "normal 22-day-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the intergalactic spotlight."
Director J.J. Abrams included a shot of a Tribble in Star Trek (2009) as an Easter egg and had another appear more prominently in Star Trek Into Darkness. Now, in a case of art imitating life, Abrams has gone back and reshot scenes for his upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens to include roles for Tribbles. Here, an unidentified Tribble co-stars with Oscar Isaac in a scene from The Force Awakens.