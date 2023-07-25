Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 29, 2012

    Tribbles at 45: Nimoy, Nichols & Koenig Celebrate

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Certain things come to mind when you think of the original Star Trek series: Kirk and Spock, of course, and the Enterprise, as well as the Gorn, Klingons, Tricorder, the Vulcan nerve pinch, and, of course, Tribbles. Those cute, cuddly and iconic creatures – as our guest bloggers Jordan Hoffman and Larry Nemecek noted in their most recent columns; click HERE and HERE – are celebrating their 45th anniversary… today. That’s right: “The Trouble with Tribbles” aired on December 29th, 1967.



    StarTrek.com


    Nichols and Koenig had fun responding to three quick questions about their Tribbles experience.

    Actors "act" opposite inanimate objects all the time, but how was it working with… Tribbles?Nichols: Tribbles are not inanimate. Koenig: I was concerned as to whether it felt that we were playing the scene moment to moment.Why do you think Tribbles became such a phenomenon? Nichols: There was never anything like them before or since. They were and are unique -- AND born pregnant!Koenig: I think the answer lies with Freud. There is obvious sexual symbolism in Tribbles.Be honest... did you steal a Tribble once the shoot wrapped?Nichols: I didn't wait until the end. I got mine the first day!Koenig: I didn't steal a Tribble. I did, however, have several of them burned in what can only be described as a heretical cult ceremony.

    And now, here are the Tribble-centric comments from David Gerrold, which originally appeared in our two-part interview in January 2011.



    Let’s talk Tribbles. You’d originally called them Fuzzies…


    Gerrold:


    If the crew had not figured out a way to nip the Tribble threat in the bud, they really could have taken over the world. Yet most people think of “The Trouble with Tribbles” as a comedy episode. Was there a part of you that thought, “Hey, guys, there’s a serious story in here and…”?


    Gerrold:


    To this day, fans still love the episode. It’s considered one of the most popular Star Trek episodes of all-time…


    Gerrold:


    Some people would argue that the best episode is “The City on the Edge of Forever…”


    Gerrold:


    OK, most popular. So, why? Why is “Tribbles” so popular?


    Gerrold:



