Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 24, 2018

    Trek's Most-Innovative Engineer Is...

    Trek's Most-Innovative Engineer Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The reply options for our latest StarTrek.com poll question were Montgomery Scott, Geordi La Forge, Miles O'Brien, B'Elanna Torres, Trip Tucker and Paul Stamets. The question we asked was Which engineer was the most innovative? More than 10,000 fans voted and, according to YOU, the answer is...

    Montgomery Scott (34%)

    Geordi La Forge (19%)

    B'Elanna Torres (17%, 2181 votes)

    Miles O'Brien (17%, 2144 votes)

    Trip Tucker (7%)

    Paul Stamets (6%)

    Be sure to vote in this week's poll...

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top