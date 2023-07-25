Published Mar 24, 2018
Trek's Most-Innovative Engineer Is...
The reply options for our latest StarTrek.com poll question were Montgomery Scott, Geordi La Forge, Miles O'Brien, B'Elanna Torres, Trip Tucker and Paul Stamets. The question we asked was Which engineer was the most innovative? More than 10,000 fans voted and, according to YOU, the answer is...
Montgomery Scott (34%)
Geordi La Forge (19%)
B'Elanna Torres (17%, 2181 votes)
Miles O'Brien (17%, 2144 votes)
Trip Tucker (7%)
Paul Stamets (6%)
