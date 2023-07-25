Trek's Go-To Borg, Patrick Barnitt, Remembers His Many Treks

Patrick Barnitt was a particularly ubiquitous presence across the Star Trek franchise, though odds are you won’t recognize the name. That’s because, for his appearances on Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as in First Contact and Insurrection, Barnitt went uncredited. Barnitt was one of Trek’s go-to alien guys, a favorite of Jonathan Frakes, and often encased in Borg costume and makeup. Barnitt, in Borg get-up, even graced the cover of TV Guide, the First Contact theatrical poster and on one of the discs in a Trek DVD set. StarTrek.com invited Barnitt to contribute a guest blog recounting his wide-ranging Trek experiences and filling everyone in on his life today, and he graciously took us up on the offer.

I have dreams of dark, smoke-filled corridors, the sounds of distant screams, clanging metal, mechanical arms and the hypnotic murmurs of the Queen, of assimilation and the buzz of the Collective. I look to my left and through the mist I can see Jean-Luc standing frozen in the pod next to me.And then I awake with a start, sweating and realize that I am, in fact, not a Borg, but merely human.These memories are embedded in my unconscious, like a cold implant deep in my skin. Occasionally, in the middle of a conversation, I will drift off and stare listlessly into space and utter, "Lower Your Shields." It's time for my pill.I worked as a Borg in First Contact and for several seasons on Voyager. I started as a Bajoran, one of Kira's foot soldiers on DS9 (“Through the Looking Glass”). I heard they were casting for First Contact. Jennifer Bender sent me over. Thank you, Jen! I think Michael Westmore, the legendary makeup artist, remembered me from my time on DS9. There was a giant call at Paramount. Four people sat at a long table: Westmore, Jonathan Frakes and a few others. There were over a hundred guys there to audition. Stand in a formation. Turn to the left, now to the right. Walk like a Borg. I made the first cut. Three more auditions would follow. The last one involved racing across town, getting a traffic ticket and sprinting across the lot to the Cooper Building to be the very last guy seen. I burst through the door to be met by Rick Berman and Brannon Braga, the producers of the film. "We can't have two bald Patrick's in the same movie," said a smiling Rick Berman as I shook his hand and left the room. Dejected, I stared down at the floor. I wiped my brow with my shirt as I practicalIy fell down the stairs. A few days later, the phone rang. I guess they needed more than one bald Patrick. I had the gig.