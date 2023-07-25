TREKNOSIS: We, Borg

Happily, we're not even close to that point yet. Before we start enhancing these frail, squishy bodies of ours with shiny technology, we need to get better at just fixing them with said technology. Making better prosthetic arms to replace lost limbs, for instance, or 3D-printing teeth. Back in March, some surgeons in Holland even used a 3D printer to replace the entire top of a women's skull. There’s a video of the procedure here but be warned, it’s not for the squeamish.

Now, I know what you're thinking: the actual origin story of the Borg has never been told in detail. For all we know, this is how they got started! Just fix a limb here or a bone there at first, but once we get good enough at it, we start thinking beyond simple repair jobs and move onto full-fledged enhancements. There are some who might say we've been making tiny forays into that field already; fitness trackers like the Fitbit or the Misfit Shine could count as cybernetics if you look at them the right way ("wearable tech" is fast becoming a buzzword everybody's getting sick of already, honestly), and I can't be the only one who heard some Borg jokes when Google Glass was released into the wild.

But I think it'd be too big a leap to be concerned about the “Borg-ification” of society just yet. After all, things like Google Glass and Fitbits are there for convenience and personal data recording. And even though some devices do upload their data to the cloud, they don't connect users directly to each other aside from the occasional videoconference. So everybody can relax: we may eventually become more than just purely biological beings, but odds are it'll be for fun or for health reasons, and not to become joined in an unfeeling, predacious hivemind! At least, I'm pretty sure

Jon Sung is a contributing writer for XPRIZE and copywriting gun-for-hire to startups and ventures all over the San Francisco Bay area. When not wrangling words for business or pleasure, he serves as the captain of the USS Loma Prieta, the hardest-partying Star Trek fan club in San Francisco.