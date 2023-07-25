TREKNOSIS: The Borgkeeper's Apprentices

Seriously, though, think about it. It took those bees about half an hour to achieve consensus and act on it, and they're bees, with tiny bee brains. If you could wire a whole bunch of human minds together Borg-style, what might the benefits be?

Lots of people are getting some good use out of things like Quora and Reddit AMAs, harkening back to the glory days of Ask Metafilter. If we were all connected at the speed of thought, imagine how much quicker it would be to ask a question and get it answered, not just by one person but by hundreds. The sheer volume of replies might be overwhelming, but that might also make it easier to spot informational trends, weeding out the crackpot replies – building sort of an instant mental Wikipedia.

Imagine debating at the speed of thought, or even bypassing the need for debate altogether. Why waste time forming thoughts and lobbing them at your opponent when you can just see into their mind and get a sense of their position before they’ve even opened their mouth? What if we discover there are certain common truths held by all of us that render various eternally-debated questions inert for all time?

Having access to the minds of everyone else would also be incredibly handy. You could leverage the expertise of anyone and everyone at a moment's notice. Need to know how to pilot a helicopter, restart a nuclear reactor, or tame a wild boar? Someone in the hivemind knows how. Or what about distributed problem solving? Would it be possible to break a particularly difficult problem down and spread its parts among the hive for parallel processing? Just look at how handy that was for the Borg in the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Unity.” When Chakotay wakes to find former Borg, Riley Frazier, caring for him, he discovers a culture that is more human than Borg. With warring factions of severed Borg fighting amongst themselves, Chakotay learns how the collective can actually work to heal divisions to bring unity. Now that I think about it, they actually heal Chakotay with a neural link, too, and willingly destroy a Borg ship before it gains weapons capabilities. Maybe we can’t judge a Borg by its assimilation tubules.