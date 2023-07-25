TREKNOSIS: Skin In the Game

Skin grafts are nothing new, of course — if you're talking about putting them on top of living flesh. But grafting organic skin onto something synthetic is whole other kettle of cybernetic fish. Where would you find a willing donor? How do you supply nutrients to the layer of tissue you've slapped onto a slab of cold metal and plastic? Even Data himself cautioned that you’d eventually have to deal with "the problem of increased signal degradation inherent to organosynthetic transmission."

This makes for a less-than-sunny outlook for people with prosthetic limbs who'd like to be able to feel things again. It isn't just a quality-of-life matter, either; if you've got an artificial hand, sensation would be useful for things like detecting that the cup of coffee you've picked up is scalding hot and you shouldn't drink it, or that the tomato you're holding won't slip out of your grasp, but also won't be crushed by your powerful robotic grip.

Rather than trying to graft organic skin to inorganic parts, why not build artificial skin that’s capable of transmitting a variety of complex sensations? That's exactly what researchers at Seoul National University have been up to, and the results are intriguing. Not only have they created a material that flexes and stretches like real skin — a challenge all on its own — but they've also packed it full of sensors that can detect things like heat, pressure and moisture. They've even proven it can be successfully connected to an organic nerve system by hooking it up to a rat and watching areas of its brain light up in response to input. Fascinating.