TREKNOSIS: Making Dr. McCoy's Magic Pills Real

Seem crazy? Consider this – right now, the only way scientists can reprogram a cell is to use a combination of chemical factors and genetic manipulation. It isn't easy. What's so interesting about the Gladstone scientists' discovery is that it seems to hint that cellular reprogramming might be possible with chemicals alone, which points the way toward possibly developing an entirely pharmaceutical solution. Imagine a day when recovering heart attack sufferers can take a drug cocktail that causes new heart muscle to grow over the injured parts instead of scar tissue. Or maybe just one “magic” pill.

But why stop at new heart tissue? “The doctor gave me a pill, and I grew a new kidney!” could one day end up being more science reality than science fiction. Two of the biggest hassles in organ transplants today are rejection by the host and just being able to find the right organ for the right person from the right donor in the first place. How much easier would it be to just grow one of your own? Numerous companies are currently working on organogenesis to address a shortage of available, transplantable organs, and the UCLA Dream Fund is currently funding the development of an organogenesis XPRIZE to generate functioning, compatible organs (lung, kidney, heart, liver, pancreas) from a patient’s own cells. If any of this research pans out, a simple pill that'll sprout you a new, completely functional kidney doesn't seem so crazy after all.

source: Gladstone Institutes press release

Jon Sung is a contributing writer for XPRIZE and copywriting gun-for-hire to startups and ventures all over the San Francisco Bay area. When notwrangling wordsfor business or pleasure, he serves as the first officer of the USS Loma Prieta, the hardest-partying Star Trek fan club in San Francisco.

