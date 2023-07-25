TREKNOSIS: Heal This!

Meet the dermal regenerator, which lives up to its name by firing a beam of energy designed not to destroy, but to repair: the special radiation it emits stimulates the dermis (layer of skin) to regenerate, growing literally before your eyes to heal superficial wounds. Who needs a Band-Aid or stitches when you can just regrow damaged skin? You wouldn't even need to slap antibacterial ointment on it afterwards; the skin is, after all, your body's first protection against the nastiness of the outside world anyway.

We've all known the pain and annoyance of getting a scrape and digging through the medicine cabinet looking for a Band-Aid or some ointment, only to come up empty. Fortunately for many of us, we can replace them by stopping at a drugstore the next time we leave the house. But what if you're in space? You're stuck with whatever got packed in the first aid kit, and it's not like they can just send some more up to you in the mail. NASA, being highly sensible about the need for a new way to provide wound care in environments where medical supplies might be in limited supply and hard to restock, seems to agree. This is probably why they signed some patent license agreements with a company called GRoK Technologies back in February to get started developing the technologies that could one day give us a dermal regenerator.