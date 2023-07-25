TREKNOSIS: Forged in Battle: Team Aezon's Origin

You may have heard about Team Aezon already. They're the youngest team competing for the $10M Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE – an incentivized competition challenging teams around the world to create a real-life, Star Trek-inspired medical Tricorder. They're all undergrads at Johns Hopkins University. Whatever your impression of most undergrads is, it probably doesn't include a serious, innovative attempt to build a working medical Tricorder. So, how'd this team come together? And where'd their leader, Tatiana Rypinski, get her start?

Gladiatorial combat, basically.

Before her freshman year of high school, Rypinski found herself on a California university campus on vacation with her family. At some point, they wandered into a gym that boomed and rang with the noise of screams and cheering. As a field hockey and lacrosse player, Rypinski was no stranger to the sounds of competition, but what she saw in the arena was like nothing she'd encountered before: robots whirling and pounding on each other with built-in weaponry, controlled by teams of high school kids. And just like that, the seed was planted. "I really wanted to be a part of it, to learn what they were doing," she recalls.

Rypinski soon started her own high school team in Rockville, Maryland. For three years, she led them from competition to competition, picking up more than just the occasional trophy. Being a team leader taught her invaluable lessons not only in systems integration and materials, but also about the design process, how to work under intense deadlines and what makes a good team tick. "As leader," she said, "one of the most important things is to be a good listener, so you can hear the subtleties of what's going on with your team – or particular people – and work to resolve any conflicts that might come up."

At the same time, she was developing an interest in something entirely different. Rypinski's grandfather had a friend who'd been rendered quadriplegic, and his struggle to live a normal life, assisted by various devices and prosthetics, moved her: "I was interested in how they worked, and in their limitations from an engineering standpoint." Were there advances to be made? She'd read about cutting-edge prosthetics that could be connected to residual nerve endings, allowing them to be controlled by their users like replacement limbs, though they probably wouldn't be market-ready for a long time. Other promising-sounding medical technologies seemed just over the horizon, too, like nanotechnology designed for targeted drug delivery.

The time soon came to pick a college major. Rypinski's interest in advancing prosthetic technology jumped to the next level: biomedical engineering. In the Johns Hopkins program, one of the best in the country, she'd learn to design and create devices designed to enhance human health and our understanding of it. "I like to build things," she says, "and I'm really interested in both the human body and devices that can interface with it."

Then came that fateful morning when Rypinski read about the $10M Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE. "It seemed like a cool project," Rypinski said, "and a fun challenge." She composed an email that would go out to everyone across all the engineering departments at Hopkins, plus the science majors. "I had no idea what the response would be," she recalls, "but I had nothing to lose." She hit SEND.