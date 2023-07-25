TREKNOSIS: Die And Let Live

Actually, Vidiian organ-harvesting doctrine calls for them to get what they need from cadavers first and foremost, making them at least slightly less terrifying, but they're not above looking for live targets if their need is great (and it usually is). Eerily enough, that's something with which we humans in the 21st century have a lot of familiarity: anytime a major organ breaks down, we need a replacement from either a living human or someone who died under very specific circumstances. We get what we can from cadavers -- tissues and such can be put in storage for a long time before they go bad -- but for a whole and functioning organ, that's usually just not an option. The current state of our technology actually prevents us from rising to the level of Vidiian medical ethics, which is a weird thought.But we're making progress! Last fall, Australian surgeons successfully performed three heart transplants using hearts that came from fully dead people. Hearts are by far the hardest thing to transplant: typically, a heart has to come from a person who's been confirmed to be brain-dead but whose heart is still beating. Once such a donor is located, their heart is removed, put on ice for up to four hours for transit, and implanted in the waiting recipient. The Australian technique took hearts that had actually stopped beating for up to 20 minutes, put them in a special machine that kept them in a warm nutrient bath, and implanted them. Not only did the patients live, one even reported feeling years younger.This is a fantastic breakthrough for cardiac patients the world over; as you can probably imagine, the people waiting for a new heart vastly outnumber the ones who fit the criteria for donating them, at least by current standards -- you must be brain-dead, but your heart must still be beating. Imagine if instead, the requirements were "you must have died no more than 20 minutes ago." That would widen the field of available donors considerably! Of course, this assumes you'd be okay with surgeons breaking you down for parts a mere 20 minutes after you died. Any Klingon warrior worth his or her d'k tagh would agree -- to them, the body is a mere hollow shell after the spirit departs for Sto-vo-Kor anyway.