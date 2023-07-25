Trekland Supplemental #12 -Congrats Walter & All of Us

For one thing, the fans who made it to Walter’s weekend festivities remind me anew that this is not a stagnant phenomenon we spend our time with. Fans from as far as Australia, the UK and Germany, Trek’s traditionally strongest and oldest foreign markets, made it to honor Walter—but they weren’t the only ones. Even though travel and fees do require a certain amount of coin, the crowd was still full of newer fans. Coupled with the folks I met in Vegas who were rookies at not only that event but to any convention at all—even their hometown, multi-genre bash—Star Trek fandom is a healthy and vibrant thing. And those worries about franchise stagnation a decade ago seem far away indeed.