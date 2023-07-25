Trekland, Supplemental #11 - Celebrating Fandom

Not surprisingly, “suffering for your art”—or your passion!—was one of the very issues that had just cropped up this weekend in a reunion of our ‘80s-era Houston “first fandom”: namely, whether today’s digital-savvy, media-soaked fans appreciate what that first wave of relentless and oft-ridiculed Trekkies accomplished. Or, to be fair, whether they even can appreciate how much it took… so that not only was Kirk transplanted to the big screen, but with a groundswell that allowed offshoots like Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer and even “alt-Kirk” to blossom. And, along the way, gave root to a movement that defined just what a modern “media franchise” and its fandom could look like.

It’s a franchise that’s sure on display this year, eh? As this incredible anniversary year unfolds for all of us in Trekland, I too will cop to admitting how incredibly spoiled we all are….as history still writes itself.

I mean, first we get reunions of the Next Generation cast at various cons, topped by the full group at an historic and emotional 25th anniversary moment in Calgary. Then the spectacle of all five captains, finally together in Philadelphia -- and coming up again at Destination Star Trek London this October -- helping end the drought of major Trek events for UK fans. And don’t forget the 30th anniversary of The Wrath of Khan… nor the awarding of Walter Koenig’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood this fall, completing that honor circle among the original cast and Gene. Even if you were not or cannot be there in person, these moments nowadays are all shared online -- and we’re spoiled, yet again!

Of course, with no weekly televised Star Trek to take up all our bandwidth any longer, the upside of the “movie-only” era means that these kinds of moments take on all that much more impact for fans. (Though it won’t be long til a certain little movie goes from grabbing Internet rumors to major headlines between now and May 2013.)