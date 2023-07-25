Remembering A.C. Lyles

For the charm of A.C. was far more than knowing him as a spellbinding talker and a living Hollywood memory wall. Anyone and everyone who worked on the lot at Paramount knew A.C., because he made it a point every day to introduce himself to any face he did not recognize, no matter how low or how high on the totem pole it might appear to be sitting. And that new face, in turn, quickly learned several points about A.C. from colleagues—or the man himself:

—The fact that he knew everyone "in town," and had since Edison invented film… and had a story or two about them ALL;

—That he drove a gleaming, cream-colored '62 Thunderbird convertible, always smartly parked in the producers’ lot for all to admire;

—That he was the most dapper dresser you ever saw, every time you saw him, no matter where—made even sharper still against his eternal SoCal tennis tan;

—And that everyone was his friend. Especially the ladies. Even tourists on the studio tour, whom he loved to regale with impromptu stories when he happened to spot a group on the main promenade. Especially the ladies.

In fact, for the Star Trek writers—and especially their mostly female assistants—A.C.’s “good morning” and “good evening” look-ins as he passed their open doors en route to the Hart Building’s tiny elevator were a daily rite of work. Especially so when his cologne tended to pre-announce his presence a couple of minutes beforehand.

And when A.C. stopped you, or tangented off with a typical “That reminds me of the time Ronald Coleman…” … you listened. And tried to will yourself to etch it into memory.

Paramount hosted a celebration in that memory, to that memory, right on the studio lot on November 11, 2013 (pic below). The day was done up right: many of those legendary red-matted photos from A.C.'s office were brought over to the back wall of the Paramount Theater lobby, his friends and colleagues over the decades spilling out from there onto the lawn, enjoying some good eats afterward. Thankfully, Paramount has been doing us all a favor in recent years, and had sat A.C. down and walked him all over the lot to record his memories and tales on hours of film—and at his memorial we were treated to some of them.