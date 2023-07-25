Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 8, 2016

    Trek Woman Who'd Make the Best Mom Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Nyota Uhura, Deanna Troi, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Tasha Yar, Jadzia Dax, B'Elanna Torres and Kathryn Janeway. Those were the options fans could choose from while participating in the latest StarTrek.com poll, in which we asked, Which Trek woman would make the best mom? Nearly 5,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    Deanna Troi (27%)

    Dr. Beverly Crusher (25%)

    Jadzia Dax (18%)Kathryn Janeway (13%)

    Nyota Uhura (11%)

    B'Elanna Torres (4%)

    Tasha Yar (1%)

    So, how did your Trek woman of choice fare? And for all the moms out there, Happy Mother's Day!

