Trek Vets Weller And Perlman Co-star in Skin Trade

The new film Skin Trade serves up two action favorites (Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa), plenty of bone-crunching fights and a pair of popular Star Trek guest stars, namely Peter Weller and Ron Perlman. Weller, of course, portrayed the xenophobic John Frederick Paxton on Enterprise and the duplicitous Admiral Alexander Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness, while Perlman played the Viceroy in Star Trek Nemesis. Skin Trade is out now on Blu-ray and DVD from Magnolia Home Entertainment/Magnet and can also be found on video on demand. Check out the trailer below, as well as a detailed synopsis.

Detective Nick Cassidy (Dolph Lundgren) heads to Bangkok to hunt down Viktor Dragovic (Ron Perlman) and destroy his human trafficking network; Nick killed Dragovic's son in a shootout during a sting operation on the New Jersey docks, and Dragovic responded by attempting to kill Nick and his family. Nick miraculously survived the brutal attack that destroyed his family; with nothing but vengeance to live for, Nick smashes his way through the Bangkok underworld in search of the elusive Dragovic.

Meanwhile, FBI Agent Eddie Reed (Michael Jai White) is sent in to bring Nick home even as Thai detective Tony Vitayakui (Tony Jaa) questions the motives and methods that have brought Nick across the globe to Thailand. As the crossfire between all sides grows more and more deadly, Nick has to determine who his true allies are. Weller plays Captain Costello from the New Jersey police force, who focuses on human trade. His character's efforts intertwine with Nick's