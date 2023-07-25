Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    Published Oct 29, 2014

    Trek Vets Plummer and Bakula Co-Star in Elsa & Fred

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    They could have called it Star Trek Generations, Part II. The upcoming romantic drama Elsa & Fred features not one, but two former Star Trek stars, one in a lead role and the other lending support. Christopher Plummer and Shirley Maclaine play a couple of senior citizens who fall in love. Plummer earned his Trek cred with his memorable portrayal of General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (and in the video game Star Trek: Klingon Academy).

    And co-starring as Maclaine's son is Scott Bakula, Star Trek: Enterprise's Captain Jonathan Archer.

    Check out the trailer:

    The film, which is based on the 2005 Spanish-Argentinian film Elsa y Fred, will open in theaters and be available via on demand on November 7.

