Trek Vets Plummer and Bakula Co-Star in Elsa & Fred

They could have called it Star Trek Generations, Part II. The upcoming romantic drama Elsa & Fred features not one, but two former Star Trek stars, one in a lead role and the other lending support. Christopher Plummer and Shirley Maclaine play a couple of senior citizens who fall in love. Plummer earned his Trek cred with his memorable portrayal of General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (and in the video game Star Trek: Klingon Academy).