TREK VAULT: DS9 Season Six Press Kit

It's time for another visit to the Star Trek Vault, our semi-regular feature in which we dip into our closet of Star Trek press kits, promotional items and collectibles. Today, we've dug out a Deep Space Nine press kit, this one sent to writers and media outlets in advance of the show's sixth season. The idea, of course, was to convince editors to commission stories about the show and its stars and specifically the season opener, "A Time to Stand, which would air on September 29, 1997.