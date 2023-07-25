Trek V Wrapped Filming 30 Years Ago

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier wrapped production on December 28, 1988... or 30 years ago tomorrow. The film has one of the most unique visual styles of TOS-era films, as it was shot in real-world locations as ecologically diverse as Owens Dry Lake (Nimbus III), the Trona Pinnacles (Sha Ka Ree) and Yosemite National Park. The film also is one of the most direct statements about the closeness and friendship shared between Kirk, Spock and McCoy, with the campfire chat scene between the trio taking on even more of an emotional effect now in the years after the losses of both DeForest Kelley and Leonard Nimoy.

The behind-the-scenes team included familiar names like Harve Bennett, Jerry Goldsmith, Herman Zimmerman and Michael Okuda. To celebrate those who worked during 1988 and 1989 on the film on this “pearl anniversary” of its pre-production and production, here are some of our favorite behind the scenes facts and bits of on-screen trivia.

Shared Sets