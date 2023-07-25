Trek Tones For Mobile Devices Available On iTunes

It’s official. Star Trek alert tones – for iOS mobile devices -- are now available on iTunes. Fans can choose from more than 100 Original Series and The Next Generation alert tone options. Among the options are Spock: “Live Long and Prosper;" Kirk: “Space. The Final Frontier;” McCoy: “I’m not a magician, Spock;” Picard: “Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.” Sound effects include a Boatswain Whistle and Communicator Beeps.

The tones can be used in a number of ways on a user’s phone, such as reminders, Tweets, ringtones, email notifications, text message alerts and calendar notifications. The Star Trek tones are available now on iTunes and cost 99 cents each.