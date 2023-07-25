Published Aug 11, 2016
Trek-Themed Kawaii Cubes
If you're a fan of both Kawaii Cubes and Star Trek, then you're in luck. The Wish Factory will develop and manufacture a plush and vinyl line of Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Kawaii Cubes. The line will include collectible, stackable plush in multiple sizes and Kawaii Cubes Pozers and Nesterz.
Characters will include Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Scotty, a Tribbles and a Orion Girl.
Visit www.thewishfactoryllc.com and www.kawaiicubes.com for more information