    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 11, 2016

    Trek-Themed Kawaii Cubes

    Trek-Themed Kawaii Cubes

    If you're a fan of both Kawaii Cubes and Star Trek, then you're in luck. The Wish Factory will develop and manufacture a plush and vinyl line of Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Kawaii Cubes. The line will include collectible, stackable plush in multiple sizes and Kawaii Cubes Pozers and Nesterz.

    Characters will include Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Scotty, a Tribbles and a Orion Girl.

    Visit www.thewishfactoryllc.com and www.kawaiicubes.com for more information

