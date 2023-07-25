Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 3, 2016

    Trek Tech Device Highest On Your Holiday Wish List Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    A phaser, communicator, transporter, tricorder, holodeck and universal translator. Those were the options fans could choose from in replying to the following StarTrek.com weekly poll question: Which technological device would be on your wish list for the holidays? More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Holodeck (43%)

    Transporter (35%)

    Universal Translator (8%)

    Tricorder (6%, 270 votes)

    Phaser (6%, 254 votes)

    Communicator (2%, 94 votes)

    We hope your wish comes true!

