Published Dec 3, 2016
Trek Tech Device Highest On Your Holiday Wish List Is...
Trek Tech Device Highest On Your Holiday Wish List Is...
A phaser, communicator, transporter, tricorder, holodeck and universal translator. Those were the options fans could choose from in replying to the following StarTrek.com weekly poll question: Which technological device would be on your wish list for the holidays? More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Holodeck (43%)
Transporter (35%)
Universal Translator (8%)
Tricorder (6%, 270 votes)
Phaser (6%, 254 votes)
Communicator (2%, 94 votes)
We hope your wish comes true!