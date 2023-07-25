Trek Tech: 24th Century Cardiac Arrest: As Deadly As It Is Today

It's amazing what you can learn from binge-watching Star Trek. Recently, a group of European researchers sat through hundreds of episodes of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, and they came away with this observation: cardiac arrest is as deadly in the 24th century as is it is right now. Approximately 96 characters suffered cardiac arrest and, of them, 90 percent of the incidents resulted in death. Favorable neurological outcome and long-term survival was documented in just nine patients (9%). The statements were made in their paper, titled "Where no guideline has gone before: Retrospective analysis of resuscitation in the 24th century."