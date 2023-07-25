Trek Talks: NASA & Star Trek Boldly Go at SDCC

Fans made early Saturday night an educational and entertaining San Diego Comic-Con experience by attending the panel Trek Talks: NASA and Star Trek Boldly Go. Moderated by Voyager's very own Robert Picardo, the panel featured the insights of Astronaut Kjell Lindgren, NASA Johnson Space Center; Bobak Ferdowsi, Flight Systems Engineer, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Amber Staughn, Astrophysicist, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; and Jay Falker, Early Stage Portfolio Executive, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters.

The panel opened with "A Message from the Captain: Science Fact and Science Fiction" featuring William Shatner.

"How did watching me inspire you?" Picardo joked as he kicked off the proceedings.