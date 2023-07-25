Trek Super-Fan Gets Surprise

Each week on the web series Super-Fan Builds, Tim Baker leads a team of prop designers in erecting mind-blowing tributes to beloved shows, movies and videogames. And they're built especially for super-fans... with those super-fans nominated by friends or loved ones. We're sure you can figure out where this is boldly going.In the most recent episode, in a segment entitled "Star Trek Computer Table & Office Chair," Baker and his team at Tim Baker Creations crafted an Enterprise home office for Star Trek mega-fan Jake Geiger. It was Geiger's girfriend, Christina Haberkern, who nominated him for the honor. The challenge here was to create something special for a Trek fan who seems to have every conceivable Trek collectible. Heck, this guy -- who calls himself a "slight hoarder" -- even has a Spock tattoo that Leonard Nimoy autographed for him, with that autographed then turned into a tattoo as well.