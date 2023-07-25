Published Jun 10, 2015
Trek Super-Fan Gets Surprise
Each week on the web series Super-Fan Builds, Tim Baker leads a team of prop designers in erecting mind-blowing tributes to beloved shows, movies and videogames. And they're built especially for super-fans... with those super-fans nominated by friends or loved ones. We're sure you can figure out where this is boldly going.In the most recent episode, in a segment entitled "Star Trek Computer Table & Office Chair," Baker and his team at Tim Baker Creations crafted an Enterprise home office for Star Trek mega-fan Jake Geiger. It was Geiger's girfriend, Christina Haberkern, who nominated him for the honor. The challenge here was to create something special for a Trek fan who seems to have every conceivable Trek collectible. Heck, this guy -- who calls himself a "slight hoarder" -- even has a Spock tattoo that Leonard Nimoy autographed for him, with that autographed then turned into a tattoo as well.
"So Baker and his talented gang of artists and prop builders designed and built a desk using the main disc of the classic U.S.S. Enterprise as their model, with the rest of the ship used to make a chair worthy of Captain Kirk," the site wrote. "The intricately detailed computer desk, made from heavy-duty foam and fiberglass resin, looks ready enough to explore other galaxies, but for the time being, it's equipped with a USB hub so the pilot can navigate the Web. Needless to say, Geiger was happy with his new home office furniture.""'I love it, it's amazing,'" CNET cited Geiger saying in the video. "It's so good."
So, what would YOU want built?