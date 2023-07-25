Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 22, 2014

    Trek Stars Talk Sci-Fi

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    BBC America has revealed that it will debut a four-part miniseries, The Real History of Science Fiction, on April 19. And the guest list is Star Trek-heavy, to say the least.

    Here's the synopsis of The Real History of Science Fiction, direct from BBC America:

    "From Star Wars to 2001: A Space Odyssey, and from Jurassic Park to Doctor Who, each program is packed with contributors behind these creations and traces the developments of Robots, Space, Invasion, and Time. Narrated by Mark Gatiss, Doctor Who writer, actor, and co-creator of the BBC’s Sherlock, the series determines why science fiction is not merely a genre… for its audience it’s a portal to a multi-verse – one that is all too easy to get lost in."

    Visit the BBC America site for additional details about The Real History of Science Fiction.

