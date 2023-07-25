Trek Stars On Broadway... Together

A comedy-drama-musical and play within a play, Golden Age unfolds in 1835, during the opening night of I Puritani, the final opera by Vincenzo Bellini (Lee Pace). Neuwirth plays Maria Malibran, a temperamental mezzo-soprano. Phillips co-stars as the disgruntled bass Luigi Lablache. And the esteemed Abraham, who won an Oscar for his performance as Salieri in the film Amadeus and is currently guest-starring on the series Homeland, makes an extended cameo appearance as Gioachino Rossini, a rival composer.

