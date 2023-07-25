Trek Socks Available Now From ThinkGeek

Are the holidays here already? Not quite, but if you’re already contemplating gifts for the Star Trek fans among your family and friends, well, ThinkGeek is a step ahead of you. They’re now offering Star Trek Socks. Yes, you read that right. The socks are one-size-fits-all and machine-washable. Every set of three includes a pair of socks in Command Gold, Operations Red and Science Blue. The insignia for each particular position is printed on the ankle, and the heels, toes, and cuff are in classic black.