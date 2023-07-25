Published Sep 13, 2015
Trek Series You'd Want To Star On Is...
Apparently you're ready for your close-up on... Star Trek: The Next Generation. That's the takeaway from StarTrek.com's latest weekly poll, in which we asked Which series would you want to star in? The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and The Animated Series. More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
The Next Generation (34%)
Deep Space Nine (20%, 1090 votes)
The Original Series (20%, 1059 votes)
Voyager (17%)
Enterprise (8%)
The Animated Series (1%)
---
