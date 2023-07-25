Published Feb 22, 2015
Trek Series With Best Romances Was...
StarTrek.com was still feeling a Valentine's Day's vibe when we came up with the question for our latest weekly poll question. That question was Which Star Trek series had the best romances? And the reply options, of course, were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 10,000 fans participated, and two series tied for first. Here's the breakdown of results:
Deep Space Nine (31%)
The Next Generation (31%)
Voyager (16%)
The Original Series (15%)
Enterprise (6%)
So, how much love did your show of choice get?