Trek Series That Picks You Up When You're Down Is...

Published Sep 9, 2017
And the answer is... The Next Generation. The question, posed in StarTrek.com's latest weekly polls, was Which Star Trek series picks you up when you're down? Fans could choose from The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. Thousands of fans voted, with TNG coming out on top. Here's the full breakdown:
The Next Generation (34%)
The Original Series (26%)
Voyager (19%)
Deep Space Nine (14%)
Enterprise (6%)
The Animated Series (1%)