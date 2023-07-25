Published Apr 20, 2014
Trek Series That Best Represented Roddenberry's Vision of the Future Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked Which series best represented Roddenberry's vision of the future? The options, of course, were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyagerand Enterprise. More than 28,000 fans voted and the results are in, with TNG winning by a landslide.
The Next Generation (61%)
The Original Series (19%)
Voyager (9%)
Enterprise (6%)
Deep Space Nine (5%)
So, how did your choice do in the poll?