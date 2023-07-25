Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 20, 2014

    Trek Series That Best Represented Roddenberry's Vision of the Future Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked Which series best represented Roddenberry's vision of the future? The options, of course, were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyagerand Enterprise. More than 28,000 fans voted and the results are in, with TNG winning by a landslide.

    The Next Generation (61%)
    The Original Series (19%)
    Voyager (9%)
    Enterprise (6%)
    Deep Space Nine (5%)

    So, how did your choice do in the poll?

