Published Dec 24, 2016
Trek Series Fans Will Watch Over the Holidays Is...
Which series will you be watching with the family during the holidays? That's the question StarTrek.com asked of you, our readers, for this week's poll. More than 3,000 fans voted -- choosing from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and The Animated Series -- and here are the results:
The Next Generation (33%)
The Original Series (24%)
Deep Space Nine (17%)
Voyager (15%)
Enterprise (8%)
The Animated Series (2%)
How did your choice fare?