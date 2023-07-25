Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 24, 2016

    Trek Series Fans Will Watch Over the Holidays Is...

    Trek Series Fans Will Watch Over the Holidays Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which series will you be watching with the family during the holidays? That's the question StarTrek.com asked of you, our readers, for this week's poll. More than 3,000 fans voted -- choosing from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and The Animated Series -- and here are the results:

    The Next Generation (33%)

    The Original Series (24%)

    Deep Space Nine (17%)

    Voyager (15%)

    Enterprise (8%)

    The Animated Series (2%)

    How did your choice fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top