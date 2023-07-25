Published Nov 25, 2017
Trek Series Fans Are Most Thankful for Is...
Which Star Trek series are you most thankful for? That was the question that StarTrek.com asked for this week's poll. Thousands of fans participated, choosing from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and Discovery. Here are the results:
The Original Series (32%)
The Next Generation (31%)
Deep Space Nine (17%)
Voyager (11%)
Discovery (6%)
Enterprise (4%)
