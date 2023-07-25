Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 25, 2017

    Trek Series Fans Are Most Thankful for Is...

    Trek Series Fans Are Most Thankful for Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek series are you most thankful for? That was the question that StarTrek.com asked for this week's poll. Thousands of fans participated, choosing from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and Discovery. Here are the results:

    The Original Series (32%)

    The Next Generation (31%)

    Deep Space Nine (17%)

    Voyager (11%)

    Discovery (6%)

    Enterprise (4%)

    And don't forget to vote in this week's poll...

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top