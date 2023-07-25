Published Mar 12, 2016
Trek Series Crew You'd Most Want To Serve With Is...
Trek Series Crew You'd Most Want To Serve With Is...
Which series crew would you most want to serve with? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our most-recent weekly poll. The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. More than 4,000 fans voted and here are the results:
The Next Generation (37%)
Voyager (21%)
The Original Series (18%)
Deep Space Nine (17%)
Enterprise (7%)
And how did YOUR choice fare?