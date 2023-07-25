Trek Roller Coaster Set To Thrill in 2017

Movie Park Germany, starting in 2017, will be home to an exciting Star Trek-themed roller coaster called "Star Trek: Operation Enterprise." The new coaster will be the world's first dedicated Trek coaster and, for Movie Park Germany, in Bottrop, it not only will be the second-highest construction in the park, but it will have the rare distinction of having been built in Germany. Company Mack Rides, the largest German manufacturer of roller coasters and amusement park attractions, will construct the coaster.

"Star Trek: Operation Enterprise" will be located directly at the entrance of Movie Park Germany. The new coaster will be what is known as a launch coaster, meaning that guests will begin the experience with an accelerated catapulting and not first drawn over a hill with a respective drop.Construction will commence in the coming weeks.