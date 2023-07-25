Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 29, 2010

    Trek Resolutions for 2011

    Trek Resolutions for 2011

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We all make resolutions for New Year’s and chances are you’re thinking of yours right now. Well, let’s have some fun and put those resolutions in a Star Trek context. Are you going to watch every episode of The Next Generation, an episode a night until you’re done? Maybe you’ll save up to attend Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention this August in Las Vegas. Perhaps you’ll resolve to speak Klingon. Or…So, what’s your Star Trek resolution for 2011? Post it below or on the official Star Trek Facebook page and share it with hundreds of thousands of your closest friends – and fellow Star Trek fans.

    Get Updates By Email

    Topics
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top