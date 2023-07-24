Trek Out The Vote, Part 3

“As an African-American who, for many years, felt like I never had a right to be heard in any way, I believe voting is essential. Even in 2020, African-Americans are still considered second-class citizens and substandard to varying degrees by people with limited mindsets. To me, voting is more important than almost anything else we can do because there’s only so much you can do to have your voice heard. As a people, if we don’t get out and exercise our right to vote, then we will continue to be overlooked and considered ‘subhuman’ by certain people.

"Even when you exercise your right, that doesn’t mean that your pick is going to win. Regardless, you still have to get out and give yourself, your community, and our country the best chance for all of us to come together. I think that it’s not just about getting Black people out to vote, it's about getting all people out to vote. Because if everyone would get away from politics, they’d see that a president should be a leader for our entire country, not just a base or a select group of people. It's that simple.

"I’m not a political person. I don’t really like politics, because they can get so hateful. It just doesn’t feel good to me, but I do understand the political game. If you’re playing the game of politics, then you should not do it from a standpoint of your own ego. You should do it from a place that is truly for the betterment of the country, of the people you are sworn to serve. All people."I love America, this is my country, this is my home. When I hear some white Americans tell me to go back where I’m from, and I’ve been getting that since I was a child… my response is always, “I was born here, I was raised here, so where is it that you would like me to go back to? Go back to Africa? Well, I’ve never actually been to Africa.” To suggest that I get out of a country where my ancestors and I have given our blood, sweat, and tears, just like other Americans, goes against the foundation that this country was built on. To say nothing of going against the values of Gene Roddenberry and the Star Trek universe.

"Voting is crucial. Voting is critical for making this country the way we all want it to be. So, if in my small way, I can use my voice and cast my vote to put us on a path where everyone is counted and valued, and we are truly considered equal, then that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I will always urge other people to do. To vote and continue “Boldly going” towards forming a more perfect Union.”