Trek Mugs And Illuminated Canvas Prints Now Available

Westland Giftware has just added a quintet of new items to its ever-expanding line of Star Trek products. Available now are two Star Trek 16 oz. acrylic/stainless steel travel mugs, with each measuring 7 inches tall. The first mug is Starfleet-themed and features images of the Enterprise, Kirk, Spock and McCoy, as well as the TOS logo. Mug number two depicts the Enterprise in space and features the TOS logo. Each mug costs $14.99.