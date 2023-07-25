Published Sep 15, 2014
Trek meets Planet of The Apes in IDW's Comic Crossover Debut
Star Trek fans went ape in July, when StarTrek.com broke the news that IDW Publishing was hard at work on a Star Trek/Planet of the Apes crossover comic book series. Well, now we can reveal that Issue #1 of the 5-part tale will be available in December. Scott and David Tipton, the brothers behind many popular Trek comics and IDW's blockbuster The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 crossover series, are the writers, and they’re joined by British rookie Rachael Stott, who’s realizing the interior art and -- along with Juan Ortiz – the covers.
Here’s IDW’s synopsis of Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 (of 5): “Star Trek: The hope for the best of mankind's future. Planet of the Apes: A chilling look at the fall of humanity. How could these worlds possibly collide? What could possibly cause Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise to side with Dr. Zaius to protect Ape City? And what does Colonel George Taylor have to say about it? It's a madhouse! A madhouse!!”
Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a variant featuring a cover by George Perez, and all fans should also ask their local retailer about a blank sketch cover variant and a Tone Rodriguez cover variant.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.