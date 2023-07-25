Trek meets Planet of The Apes in IDW's Comic Crossover Debut

Here’s IDW’s synopsis of Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 (of 5): “Star Trek: The hope for the best of mankind's future. Planet of the Apes: A chilling look at the fall of humanity. How could these worlds possibly collide? What could possibly cause Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise to side with Dr. Zaius to protect Ape City? And what does Colonel George Taylor have to say about it? It's a madhouse! A madhouse!!”

Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a variant featuring a cover by George Perez, and all fans should also ask their local retailer about a blank sketch cover variant and a Tone Rodriguez cover variant.