Trek Licensees Out In Force At Toy Fair

HallmarkStar Trek itty bittys are on the way from Hallmark as part of their celebration of Trek’s 50th anniversary. The itty bittys Star Trek 50th Anniversary Set will feature plush fabric versions of Spock, McCoy, Kirk and Uhura, each measuring 3" W x 4" H x 2.25" D. Available now online and in stores, the set – which comes packaged in a collector’s box -- costs $29.95.

Titan

Titan Entertainment has lifted the curtain on Star Trek Season One TITANS, specifically the "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection. Part of Titan’s ongoing mission to produce the finest collectible Star Trek vinyl figures, the TITANS - The "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection features characters from the first season of TOS, led by the trio of Captain James T Kirk, Spock and Doctor Leonard 'Bones' McCoy. Actually, all of the iconic bridge crew from season one of TOS are represented in the debut blind-boxed TITANS wave, including Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, Nurse Chapel and Yeoman Rand, alongside such classic Season One nemeses as the Balok, the Talosian Keeper, the Gorn and Khan Noonien Singh. Each figure is 3” blind-boxed, and certain pieces come with a character-specific accessory. Fans should be on the lookout for two hidden chase figures they can hunt and collect.