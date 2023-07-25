Trek Licensees Beaming To New York Comic-Con

Star Trek licensees are locked and loaded for New York Comic-Con, set to run from October 13-16 at the Javits Center in New York City. Licensees that will show off new and/or upcoming products include Abrams, Diamond, Earloomz, Hallmark, Simon and Schuster, and Titan. Read on – and check out the pictures -- as StarTrek.com previews some of what attendees can expect to see at New York Comic-Con. StarTrek.com will be handing out Trek-centric collectible wristbands, and several familiar Trek names will be in attendance as well. Follow @StarTrek on Twitter to find out where to collect the bands.Abrams (Booth #1144): The publisher will be showing its recent release, Star Trek Vault, which you can read more about here.

Diamond (Booth #338): Picard and the Borg will be in the house… and on display. That’s to say that Diamond will be giving everyone a look at their new Star Trek: The Next Generation/Picard and the Borg action figures.

Earloomz (Booth #137): The company will be selling their Star Trek GL 158 “Live Long & Prosper” Bluetooth. Additionally, they’ll be taking pre-orders on their new Star Trek-design GL 124 “Command Shield.”Hallmark (Booth #110): The folks at Hallmark will display their 2011 Star Trek ornaments and greeting cards, as well as offer a sneak peek at their 2012 ornaments. And, if you move at warp speed, maybe you can get your hands on one of the 700 glow-in-the-dark U.S.S. Defiants – yes, the ill-fated ship from “The Tholian Web” -- they’ll be selling as a Star Trek/New York Comic-Con Exclusive.Simon and Schuster (Booth #2612): Simon and Schuster is beaming into New York Comic-Con with three new/upcoming Starfleet Academy titles on display at their booth. The three titles are "The Edge," "The Delta Anomaly" and "The Gemini Agent."

Titan Entertainment (Booth #940): The company will be showing off its Original Series and Next Generation busts.

As noted, a handful of familiar Star Trek figures will be on hand as well. Longtime writer/executive producer Brannon Braga will be among those representing his new show, Terra Nova. And among the Trek authors and/or comic book writers scheduled to appear are Peter David, James Swallow, Christopher Bennett and David Mack.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Star Trek licensees at New York Comic-Con. And for more information about NYCC guests and events, click HERE.