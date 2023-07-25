Trek Legislative Caucus Honors Dan Madsen

As I was speaking to this group of legislators, government employees and those involved in the space industry it dawned on me once again the far reaching scope of Star Trek’s message and how it has affected so many people. It has inspired me to strive for something better. Many lives—and career choices—have been profoundly changed or positively affected as a result of Star Trek – those in multiple careers and daily life as well as politics, science, medicine, etc. I have met legions of fans who have remarkably uplifting stories of how Star Trek pulled them out of despair, gave them a new outlook and helped them choose their path. Through the various Star Trek adventures, we have been given a lesson on the best of humanity. I’ve had people, who are not enamored with Star Trek say to me, “C’mon, Dan, it’s just a TV show.” But that “TV show” literally changed my life. Star Trek spoke to me on a very personal level and said to me that I could be anything I wanted to be. It was the quality of my character and abilities that mattered and there was a positive future where those “qualities” would be accepted, encouraged and utilized.