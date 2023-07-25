Trek IRL: Nimoy's Anti-Bullying Message, Today

Stardate: 032515.1. Tomorrow would have been Leonard Nimoy’s 84th birthday, and this piece, which passes along crucial life lessons in Mr. Nimoy’s own words, is in tribute to him.

There are many reasons why Mr. Nimoy was well-loved and that his memory will live on. We revere and respect him as a man who cared about important issues, onscreen and off. We hold him in our hearts and minds as an actor, a director, a writer, a photographer, a husband and father, and as the face of one of the most important credos the world has ever seen: “Live Long and Prosper.”

The memories I have of Mr. Nimoy are treasured ones from backstage at conventions and a dinner with him in Tulsa. He was always kind, and he was especially attentive to social problems and human rights issues. Whenever I asked for his autograph for the non-profits my fanclub supports, he would ask about the cause and give it gladly.

Anyone who knew Mr. Nimoy has these same type of stories to tell. For me, one particular story I’ve heard stands out among many. It began 37 years ago, during the filming of The Original Series, amidst the unfortunately necessary turbulence of the Civil Rights Movement. But it is as timely today as it was then.

In 1968, a bi-racial girl in Los Angeles known only as F.C. wrote a letter to Spock, care of the then-popular Fave Magazine (now defunct). The girl had been bullied because she was half black and half white; she felt she didn’t fit in anywhere. F.C. addressed her letter directly to Spock because he was half Vulcan and half human, and had also suffered bullying. She sadly assumed she would never have any friends. Haven’t so many of us felt the aloneness than comes with being unique?