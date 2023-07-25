Published Dec 9, 2017
Trek-Inspired Device Fans Want As Holiday Present Is...
So... is it the phaser, communicator, tricorder, universal translator, holodeck or transporter? Those were the options StarTrek.com readers could chose from when contemplating our latest poll question: Which technological device would you want as a holiday present? Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:
Holodeck (46%)
Transporter (32%)
Universal Translator (8%)
Phaser (6%, 255 votes)
Tricorder (6%, 243 votes)
Communicator (2%)
