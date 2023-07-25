Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 9, 2017

    Trek-Inspired Device Fans Want As Holiday Present Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    So... is it the phaser, communicator, tricorder, universal translator, holodeck or transporter? Those were the options StarTrek.com readers could chose from when contemplating our latest poll question: Which technological device would you want as a holiday present? Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:

    Holodeck (46%)

    Transporter (32%)

    Universal Translator (8%)

    Phaser (6%, 255 votes)

    Tricorder (6%, 243 votes)

    Communicator (2%)

