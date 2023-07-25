Trek In The News -- Updates on Stewart, Mulgrew, Goldberg, Sadler and Greenwood

The Science Channel’s first-ever dramatic film, The Challenger Disaster, debuted on Saturday, November 9. It chronicled the effort to determine the cause of the space shuttle explosion that rocked NASA and the nation in 1986. The cast included William Hurt, Eve Best and Bruce Greenwood. Greenwood, who portrayed Captain Pike in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, co-starred as U.S. Air Force Gen. Donald Kutynam, part of the team investigating the tragedy.

William Sadler, who played Section 31 operative Luther Sloan in three episodes of Deep Space Nine, guest starred last night on The Blacklist. Sadler appeared -- spoiler ahead if you've not seen the episode -- as Sam, an old friend of Red's (James Spader) and the dying adoptive father of Liz (Megan Boone).

Lastly, Patrick Stewart has been tweeting overtime, as evidenced by all the tweets and photos he’s shared of late. So it only made sense that Star Trek’s Captain Picard was on hand last week to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as Twitter went public. Check out the photo: