Published Nov 12, 2013
Trek In The News -- Updates on Stewart, Mulgrew, Goldberg, Sadler and Greenwood
Star Trek stars and guests have been busy in recent days, and StarTrek.com thought we’d fill you in on some of their activities. Ladies first (and second), shall we? Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew just announced that she’ll pen a memoir about her life and career. It will be published by Little, Brown and Company. Mulgrew is also currently shooting the upcoming sophomore season of her popular Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black.
Whoopi Goldberg, who played Guinan on The Next Generation and in Generations, has directed and executive produced Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley, an HBO documentary that shines a spotlight on the groundbreaking African-American comic, Moms Mabley. The documentary will air on November 18. Goldberg will surely discuss the project during her appearance that same evening on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
The Science Channel’s first-ever dramatic film, The Challenger Disaster, debuted on Saturday, November 9. It chronicled the effort to determine the cause of the space shuttle explosion that rocked NASA and the nation in 1986. The cast included William Hurt, Eve Best and Bruce Greenwood. Greenwood, who portrayed Captain Pike in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, co-starred as U.S. Air Force Gen. Donald Kutynam, part of the team investigating the tragedy.
William Sadler, who played Section 31 operative Luther Sloan in three episodes of Deep Space Nine, guest starred last night on The Blacklist. Sadler appeared -- spoiler ahead if you've not seen the episode -- as Sam, an old friend of Red's (James Spader) and the dying adoptive father of Liz (Megan Boone).
Lastly, Patrick Stewart has been tweeting overtime, as evidenced by all the tweets and photos he’s shared of late. So it only made sense that Star Trek’s Captain Picard was on hand last week to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as Twitter went public. Check out the photo: