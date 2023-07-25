Trek in the News: Sickbay Becoming Reality?

As if the world needed more proof that Star Trek's fiction is becoming today's reality, engineers in the U.K. have created a very Star Trek-esque sickbay for the National Health Service. It's already in place at the Leicester Royal Infirmary and, utilizing a suite of monitors that analyze a person's breath, skin and blood flow/oxygenation, can reportedly help diagnose more than 40 diseases.

