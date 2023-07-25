Trek In The News

Eric Bana, Clifton Collins Jr. and Faran Tahir, who played pivotal roles in Star Trek (2009), are all over the map these days with new projects. Bana, of course, co-starred in the first J.J. Abrams adventure as Nero, while Collins portrayed his first officer, Ayel, and Tahir was Robau, captain of the U.S.S. Kelvin, whom Nero killed aboard his ship, the Narada.

The creepy trailer for Bana's upcoming big-screen thriller, Deliver Us from Evil has just been released. Based on a purportedly true story, it casts Bana as a New York City cop who teams with a renegade priest (Edgar Ramirez) on a case involving supernatural forces. Deliver Us from Evil, which also stars Olivia Munn and Joel McHale, will open nationwide on July 2.

Collins, meanwhile, co-stars with Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany and Morgan Freeman in the sci-fi film Transcendence. Depp plays a scientist whose groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence has won him as many enemies as it has admirers, and when he's mortally wounded by his enemies, his wife/partner (Hall) uploads him to their controversial program. What happens next threatens the world as we know it. Transcendence opens April 17.

And, finally, there's Tahir. If you saw last week's episode of the NBC series Crisis, "If You Are Watching This I Am Dead," you caught the actor in a powerful guest star stint. He played Tariq Rind, Pakistan's ambassador and the father of one of the high-profile children kidnapped as part of an elaborate plot. Rind was very nearly forced to commit a heinous act in order to save his son. Tahir will also be seen on April 4 in the fantasy film Jinn, which co-stars William Atherton, Dominic Rains, Serinda Swan and Ray Park.