    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 10, 2015

    Trek In Style At Her Universe's SDCC Fashion Show

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Her Universe held its second annual Fashion Show at Comic-Con last night and it was another out-of-this-world success. Designers unveiled their unique pieces and Her Universe also used the opportunity to introduce some of their new designs. No surprise, Star Trek was well represented on stage and off.

    Star Trek: The Original Series
    TNG

