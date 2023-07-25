Trek & Green Lantern Crossover Kicks Off On Wednesday

And here we go... Star Trek/Green Lantern #1, which kicks off the blockbuster six-part crossover from writer Mike Johnson and artist Angel Hernandez, will arrive in stores on July 8. The saga, called The Spectrum War, depicts the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meeting the Green Lantern Corps for the very first time, with Kirk and Spock making a most unusual discovery on a lost world, in the process igniting events that will change the fate of empires. Variants will feature covers by Francesco Francavilla, Elsa Charretier, Ethan Van Sciver, Barry Kitson and Garry Brown, as well as a blank sketch variant. Brown has actually created six connecting variant covers, one for each issue, that will ultimately form one giant image. Star Trek/Green Lantern #1

will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.Also out on July 8 will be Star Trek New Visions: 1971/4860.2, the latest book by master photo manipulator John Byrne. In it, Captain Kirk sets off on a solo mission that will take him 200 years into his own past. But he won't be alone for long, not with Gary Seven back in action. Star Trek: New Visions: 1971/4860.2 will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.

